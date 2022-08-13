Wed, August 31, 2022

Ten Hag convinced Man United can still bring in much-needed new signings

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday he is convinced the club can bring in some much-needed new signings before the transfer window closes at the start of next month, and insisted he does not want to see Marcus Rashford leave.

While United have been able to strengthen some areas of the squad in the transfer window, which closes on Sept. 1, fans have been left frustrated that the club have been unable to bring in another forward and central midfielder.
 

There was anger this week after the club reportedly bid for 33-year-old Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic, a move former defender Gary Neville labelled "desperate", but Ten Hag has faith he will be given more to work with soon enough.

"We have to," Ten Hag told a news conference on Friday (August 12) to look ahead to their trip to Brentford, when asked if he is confident the right players can be brought in.

"I am convinced we will have (a better squad). I'm happy, I think we're cooperating really well, I cannot tell you about any individuals, I cannot talk about players under contract at other clubs."
 

Rashford, who has struggled for form over the past few seasons at United, has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain in the French media, but he is going nowhere, according to his manager.

"He's a really important player," Ten Hag added. "You have seen from the first day I'm here, I'm really happy with him, I don't want to lose him, he's definitely in our plans at Manchester United."

Looking to quickly get over their opening day loss at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, Ten Hag remained tight-lipped over whether last season's top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo will be fit to start at Brentford.

"He (Ronaldo) had a good training week," Ten Hag said. "He's had two half games and for the starting XI we will see tomorrow. My decision, I keep it."

Published : August 13, 2022

By : Reuters

Nation Thailnad
