Thailand women’s tennis team win promotion to Asia Group I

Thailand’s 19-year-old Anchisa Chanta, ranked world No 698, defied the odds to beat Hong Kong’s Wu Ho-ching (No 599) 6-4, 6-1 on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur. Patcharin Cheepchandet, 27, and ranked 712, then sealed the Thai team’s victory with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Eudice Chong.
Thailand dominated the tournament, reaching the final after thrashing Pacific Oceania, Malaysia, Singapore and Maldives by the same 3-0 scoreline.
Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand president Suchai Pornchaisakudom on Sunday praised the team on their promotion to the region’s elite league alongside China, Japan, India and South Korea.
"This group of players is a great combination of superstars and veteran players, making it strong enough to become champions of this tournament," he said.
He also hailed the victory as a new era for Thai tennis on the international stage.
Published : Aug 31, 2022
By : THE NATION
