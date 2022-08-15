Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Thailand women’s tennis team win promotion to Asia Group I

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thailand women’s tennis team win pr...

The Thai women's national tennis team has won promotion to Group I of the Asia/Oceania Zone after crushing Hong Kong in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup.

Thailand’s 19-year-old Anchisa Chanta, ranked world No 698, defied the odds to beat Hong Kong’s Wu Ho-ching (No 599) 6-4, 6-1 on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur. Patcharin Cheepchandet, 27, and ranked 712, then sealed the Thai team’s victory with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Eudice Chong.

Thailand dominated the tournament, reaching the final after thrashing Pacific Oceania, Malaysia, Singapore and Maldives by the same 3-0 scoreline.

Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand president Suchai Pornchaisakudom on Sunday praised the team on their promotion to the region’s elite league alongside China, Japan, India and South Korea.

"This group of players is a great combination of superstars and veteran players, making it strong enough to become champions of this tournament," he said.

 

He also hailed the victory as a new era for Thai tennis on the international stage.

Anti-Oxidant Extracts from Young Durians at the Trimming Period

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Birdie Fruitful Kusuma Seizes Early Lead at 7th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Hit film directors say copyright law must change for K-movies' global success

Published : Aug 31, 2022

The return of Tor Thanai and 8 things you need to know about his new music video “Hotel”

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Players Pose in Promotional Photocall for 7th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Published : August 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

South East Asia -Germany unite to drive a Circular Economy policy in the region

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Great Wall Motor Provides Tips for Facing Trouble While Using an Electric Vehicle

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Anti-Oxidant Extracts from Young Durians at the Trimming Period

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Satun Ready to Host 7th Asia Pacific Geoparks Network Symposium 2022

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.