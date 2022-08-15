Thailand women’s tennis team win promotion to Asia Group I

Thailand dominated the tournament, reaching the final after thrashing Pacific Oceania, Malaysia, Singapore and Maldives by the same 3-0 scoreline.

Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand president Suchai Pornchaisakudom on Sunday praised the team on their promotion to the region’s elite league alongside China, Japan, India and South Korea.

"This group of players is a great combination of superstars and veteran players, making it strong enough to become champions of this tournament," he said.