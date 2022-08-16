Buriram Marathon aims to join world majors

Buri Ram Governor Thatchakorn Hatthathayakul said that the people of the province are glad to host this race and always improve from feedback.

He said that there are working groups that will take care of runners along the route while the local people will cheer the runners. Thatchakorn added that runners will experience their best race.

Newin Chidchob, president of Chang International Circuit, said that he aimed to make this race the best in several aspects. Runners will be able to get the best Buri Ram foods in one place.

He hoped to attract both runners and tourists to generate revenue for the economy and happiness for participants.

The “Buriram Marathon 2023” will kick off at Chang International Circuit, with runners heading for the finishing line at Chang Arena.

On the way, the runners will get to experience nature and get a glimpse of local lifestyles. They will also be running past the Huai Chorakhae Mak reservoir and landmarks like King Rama 1 monument. Fans are also expected to be cheering the runners along the route.

The race has already opened for registration for four courses:

Marathon course (42.195km) will start at 6.30pm and runners must finish by 7.30am

The half marathon course (21.1km) will start at 8pm and runners must finish by 4.30am.

The mini marathon course (10km) will start at 9pm and runners must finish by 2.45am.

The fun run course (4.554km) will start at 9.45pm and runners must finish by 1.45am.

In addition, an expo will also be held from 10am to 8pm, for runners and participants to buy sports and health products.

Visit the website [www.burirammarathon.com] or the Facebook page [www.facebook.com/bru.marathon], for more information.