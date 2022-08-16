Buriram Marathon aims to join world majors

The event will be held as a night race at Chang International Circuit on January 21, 2023. The seventh edition of the race will offer a total prize money of more than 4 million baht.
Gold Label is awarded to an event that meets the standards of the sport's parent association, World Athletics.
At a press conference held at Rajpruek Club in Bangkok on Monday, Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said that the ministry is backing the race to become the first Gold Label event in Thailand and be recognised as one of the World Marathon Majors.
He said that more than 200,000 runners had taken part in the event in the past six years while more than 20,000 had run the event more than once.
Pipat expected the number of elite and foreign runners to be much higher next year once Covid-19 is declared an endemic. The race will generate a lot of revenue for Thailand and spread our culture and food to runners who participate in this event, he said.
Buri Ram Governor Thatchakorn Hatthathayakul said that the people of the province are glad to host this race and always improve from feedback.
He said that there are working groups that will take care of runners along the route while the local people will cheer the runners. Thatchakorn added that runners will experience their best race.
Newin Chidchob, president of Chang International Circuit, said that he aimed to make this race the best in several aspects. Runners will be able to get the best Buri Ram foods in one place.
He hoped to attract both runners and tourists to generate revenue for the economy and happiness for participants.
The “Buriram Marathon 2023” will kick off at Chang International Circuit, with runners heading for the finishing line at Chang Arena.
On the way, the runners will get to experience nature and get a glimpse of local lifestyles. They will also be running past the Huai Chorakhae Mak reservoir and landmarks like King Rama 1 monument. Fans are also expected to be cheering the runners along the route.
The race has already opened for registration for four courses:
In addition, an expo will also be held from 10am to 8pm, for runners and participants to buy sports and health products.
Visit the website [www.burirammarathon.com] or the Facebook page [www.facebook.com/bru.marathon], for more information.
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : August 16, 2022
