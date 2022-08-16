SEA Games host Cambodia vows no medal-fixing

Apart from vying for more gold medals, the first-time host also hopes to better its medal tally against other countries, Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) secretary-general Vath Chamroeun said recently.

“On that basis, Cambodia would not allow any scandal involving the fixing of results to win medals in any sport,” he reiterated.

Citing the advice of Deputy Prime Minister Tea Banh, who is also CAMSOC president, Chamroeun said the committee has to do its best and be honest and fair in their technical work.

As such, the rules of the game will be respected, including the principles of fair play.

Previously, Tourism Minister Thong Khon, also the permanent vice president of CAMSOC and chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), said he would not be held responsible if there was any case of medal fixing in any sport.

He stressed that Cambodia must maintain the principles of transparency and fairness in the competition for medals with sportsmen from other countries.

Chamroeun said he has already informed all national sport federations participating in the 2023 SEA Games regarding the introduction of the principle of transparency and fairness in winning medals without cheating or fixing matches.

In the meeting at the NOCC headquarters on August 11, Cambodia identified more than 500 disciplines that will be competing in all 39 sports, including one performance sport at the 2023 SEA Games.