Billionaire Ratcliffe interested in buying Manchester United - The Times

The club's owners, the American Glazer family, are under pressure with United sitting bottom of the Premier League after two games of the season. Bloomberg reported they would consider selling a minority stake, opening the door for Ratcliffe.

"If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer," Ratcliffe's spokesperson said. "If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership."

The Glazers have been the target of intense criticism for their failure to invest in the team who have not won a trophy in five years.

