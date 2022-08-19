Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Man United closing in on Casemiro signing - reports

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Man United closing in on Casemiro s...

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Real Madrid’s Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, according to media reports on Thursday (August 18).

Reports suggest the deal would be worth around £60m.
 

The Brazilian international, who spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Porto, has been at Real since 2013, winning three LaLiga titles and five Champions Leagues with 336 appearances across all competitions.

Man United sit bottom of the Premier League table after their 2-1 opening home defeat to Brighton was followed up with a 4-0 loss at Brentford in a disastrous start to Erik ten Hag’s reign as manager .
 

Anti-Oxidant Extracts from Young Durians at the Trimming Period

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Birdie Fruitful Kusuma Seizes Early Lead at 7th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Hit film directors say copyright law must change for K-movies' global success

Published : Aug 31, 2022

The return of Tor Thanai and 8 things you need to know about his new music video “Hotel”

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Players Pose in Promotional Photocall for 7th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Published : August 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

South East Asia -Germany unite to drive a Circular Economy policy in the region

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Great Wall Motor Provides Tips for Facing Trouble While Using an Electric Vehicle

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Anti-Oxidant Extracts from Young Durians at the Trimming Period

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Satun Ready to Host 7th Asia Pacific Geoparks Network Symposium 2022

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.