K-Pop star Jennie brings cheer to Man Utd fans

YG Entertainment released the full version of “Pink Venom” music video on August 19 following the overwhelming success of the MV teaser released three days earlier. The teaser had drawn over 22 million views from the fans of Blackpink, colloquially known as ‘Blink’, from around the world.

In the 3.21 minutes long music video, South Korean singer Jennie Kim was seen wearing the Man Utd home jersey in black with the club’s logo on the left side of the chest and the name “Jennie” above the number on the back.

Man U fans on social media are buzzing with excitement as the MV has helped amp up their spirits just before Manchester United face arch-rivals Liverpool FC on Monday (August 22) at Old Trafford Stadium in the third match of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The match kicks off at 2am (Thailand time).