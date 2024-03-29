Stamp, Superlek featured in ONE’s US return

At the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, atomweight queen Stamp Fairtex will step up a division to challenge ONE strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan, while two-sport ONE bantamweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty will put his Muay Thai strap on the line against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Xiong has reigned over the women’s strawweight MMA division since the inaugural divisional crown was minted in 2018.

“The Panda” has defended her title on seven occasions, making her the longest-reigning women’s world champion in ONE history.

There are few challenges left for the Chinese superstar in her weight class, but there is another history-making athlete in the division below her that is moving up for another shot at greatness.