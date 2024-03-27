Kaeng Krachan National Park welcomes butterfly enthusiasts until May
Butterfly lovers can now head to Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province to admire the more than 250 species freely flying among the lush vegetation.
April is a good time to plan a butterfly-viewing trip thanks to several public holidays like Songkran and Chakri Day.
Every year, before the rains arrive, butterflies congregate along the banks of the Phetchaburi River, along the access road through Ban Ban Pongluek-Bang Kloi and in the Huai Mae Saliang area to feast on the minerals found in the salt marsh along the river. Several also can be seen fluttering around in the park’s Ban Krang Camp.
The most common species that can be spotted are the lemon emigrant, common grass yellow, mango baron, common archduke and the dark blue tiger. At last count, there were some 250 different butterfly species spotted in the area.
The best time to view these beauties is in the early morning to noon, though some of them still brave the intense afternoon sunlight.
Kaeng Krachan is Thailand’s largest national park, covering an area of up to 2,915 square kilometres. It straddles Phetchaburi’s Kaeng Krachan and Nong Ya Plong districts as well as the Hua Hin district in Prachuap Khiri Khan.
The park boasts a pristine rainforest and rich biodiversity, which led to its designation as a national park on June 12, 1981.
The World Heritage Committee, at its 44th session held in China on July 26, 2021, officially inscribed the Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex as a World Heritage Site.