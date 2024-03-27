Kaeng Krachan National Park welcomes butterfly enthusiasts until May

April is a good time to plan a butterfly-viewing trip thanks to several public holidays like Songkran and Chakri Day.

Every year, before the rains arrive, butterflies congregate along the banks of the Phetchaburi River, along the access road through Ban Ban Pongluek-Bang Kloi and in the Huai Mae Saliang area to feast on the minerals found in the salt marsh along the river. Several also can be seen fluttering around in the park’s Ban Krang Camp.

The most common species that can be spotted are the lemon emigrant, common grass yellow, mango baron, common archduke and the dark blue tiger. At last count, there were some 250 different butterfly species spotted in the area.