Discovering Ban Pang Ton Phueng: a journey through time and nature

For those seeking an authentic Thai experience, the newly introduced rail route to Ban Pang Ton Phueng is a must-try.

Departing from the province’s Sila At Station, local train No 407 takes passengers on a scenic 30-minute journey to Pang Ton Phueng Station. Individual tickets are priced at 12 baht, but groups can enjoy a special rate of just 5 baht per person.

Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by the historic Pang Ton Phueng Station, a charming wooden structure that has retained its original architecture since the reign of King Rama V (1868-1910). The station's rustic allure sets the tone for the adventures ahead.

A short walk from the station leads to Ruangphueng Bridge, also known as the "upside-down bridge".

Constructed during World War II, this engineering marvel features arch-shaped steel beams beneath the railway, a design intended to camouflage it from aerial bombings. Remarkably, it remains the only bridge of its kind in Thailand.

Adventure enthusiasts can explore the Pang Tub Khob Tunnel, Thailand's shortest railway tunnel at 120.09 metres. As the first tunnel on the northern route from the Central region, it holds significant historical value and offers a glimpse into the country's rail heritage.

Beyond its historical landmarks, Ban Pang Ton Phueng is a haven for nature lovers. The village's agroforestry yields a variety of local fruits, including durian, longan and banana, offering visitors a taste of the region's rich agricultural heritage.

For more information or to plan your visit, contact the Tourism Coordination Centre of Uttaradit Province.

