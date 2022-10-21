Bangkok World Film Festival returns with a rich menu of 60+ flicks

The concept of this year’s festival is “Return to Cinema” and the aim is to welcome film lovers back to theatres now that the Covid-19 pandemic has subsided.

The festival’s new director Donsaron Kovitvanitcha said the press conference on Thursday at SF World Cinema in Bangkok’s CentralWorld shopping centre won overwhelming interest from both Thai and foreign film buffs.

Donsaron, an internationally acclaimed independent film producer who took the baton from his predecessor and World Film Festival of Bangkok founder Kriengsak “Victor” Silakong, said the festival’s spirit lives on and all presentations will be nothing but “great”. Kriengsak succumbed to a heart attack earlier this year.

“Every film featured in the festival has been carefully selected to represent various issues from diverse origins and cultures,” Donsaron said.

“Some may like them, others may hate them, but I can guarantee that everyone will go home with some good thoughts about these films.

“The World Film Festival of Bangkok has been absent for five years. We have brought it back this time, so film lovers can return to the place they love, meet international directors, make new friends, as well as share ideas and views about the films,” he added.