Precocious 11-year-old Trang girl makes waves online with her paintings

Pornpawee's paintings caught the attention of many foreigners. She was able to sell two to three paintings per month, generating 20,000 to 30,000 baht in income.

Most watercolour paintings being sold on her Facebook page depict natural scenery, such as rice fields, mountains and the sea.

Following her success in selling her works, Pornpawee has been invited to teach watercolour painting to other students at her school.

Pornpawee said she started learning watercolour painting when she was five. She added that she has a lot of paintings right now.

"I decided to continue studying watercolour painting as my teacher praised my talent," she said.