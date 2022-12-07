Precocious 11-year-old Trang girl makes waves online with her paintings
An 11-year-old student in Kantang district of Trang province has earned more than 200,000 baht over the past two years by selling her watercolour paintings via her Facebook page.
Pornpawee "Organ" Uttasuradee, a Prathom-6 student at Wat Trangkhaphum Phuttawat Municipal School, has been studying watercolour painting from the time she was five years old.
When Pornpawee was nine, her mother decided to open a Facebook page "N'August N'Organ" and put her watercolour paintings on sale, at 10,000 baht apiece, as she was impressed with her daughter's talent.
Pornpawee's paintings caught the attention of many foreigners. She was able to sell two to three paintings per month, generating 20,000 to 30,000 baht in income.
Most watercolour paintings being sold on her Facebook page depict natural scenery, such as rice fields, mountains and the sea.
Following her success in selling her works, Pornpawee has been invited to teach watercolour painting to other students at her school.
Pornpawee said she started learning watercolour painting when she was five. She added that she has a lot of paintings right now.
"I decided to continue studying watercolour painting as my teacher praised my talent," she said.
Meanwhile, Pannarai Wongaree, a Prathom-3 student at Wat Trangkhaphum Phuttawat Municipal School, said he was proud that Pornpawee was his teacher.
He said he got a lot of knowledge after learning how to draw a cat on a tree branch from her, adding that he will show his painting to his grandparents.
