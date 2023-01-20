Govt told to focus on film to magnify Thailand’s global appeal

Films have a uniquely powerful way to transmit content and messages with mass appeal globally, they agreed.

Consequently, films are an excellent medium for Bangkok to project Thailand's cultural power at home and abroad, they told the seminar on how to transform the capital into “The City of Film”.

The seminar – organised by Nation Group for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) – drew advice from Senator Weerasak Kowsurat, United Cinema Co Ltd managing director Naruemon Lormthong, Royal Theatre executive Sala Chalermkrung, director and screenwriter Wisit Sasanatieng, and National Federation of Thai Film Associations secretary Pornchai Wongsriudomporn.

Senator Weerasak, also a former tourism and sports minister, compared the film industry to a locomotive, saying it can seamlessly transport all types of soft power to Thai and international audiences.

The film industry also has the potential to generate additional revenue from film production companies interested in using Bangkok as a location, while at the same time providing the capital with the opportunity to promote itself globally.

If the BMA wants to attract film producers, it needs clear and concise regulations for them to apply for permission to film locations in Bangkok – like buildings, public spaces, roads, or bridges – as well as competitive and transparent costs.

The BMA should reduce red tape by opening a one-stop service agency for filmmakers to get permission to film particular locations, Weerasak said.

All parties involved should also develop a clear plan for how to use the fees raised from filming in specific locations to develop the communities in their areas, the senator added.

Weerasak had a bit more advice for the BMA.