‘Lato-lato’ hype continues to grip Indonesia

Aji entered the halls of his school following the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, keen to catch up with his friends in the South Jakarta private school he attends. The clack-clack-clack of the lato-lato perhaps reflected the 13-year-old’s upbeat outlook.

Better known as clackers in the West, the sturdy balls connected by a string have caught on for Aji and his peers since November 2022. Little did Aji and his friends realize that the sound caused by crashing the balls below and above his wrist would be their undoing.

“The principal confiscated my lato-lato before the day was out. I did not see that coming,” he recalled with more than a bit of chagrin before taking a more defiant tone. “But it will not stop me from playing lato-lato, as I get much pleasure from playing and eventually mastering the toy.”

Gaining notoriety

Aji’s brush with the faculty is an example of one of several lato-lato crackdowns in schools carried out in Indonesian provinces such as Lampung, West Java and East Java, according to Kompas.com, since the beginning of 2023.

The measures came after the toys were suspected of causing physical injuries, one time to an eight-year-old boy in West Kalimantan Province’s Kubu Raya Regency and another a five-year-old girl in the West Java town of Sukabumi, after the toys slipped out of their peers’ grasp.

Lato-lato were also suspected of destroying windows and a TV LED screen in Cirebon, West Java, after the toy flew out of a five-year-old girl’s hand. It does not take much to imagine how devastating lato-lato can be in the hands of minors. A small, plastic ring held uneasily held between the forefinger and middle finger is all that one has to control the pair of weighted balls at the end of a couple of flimsy pieces of string.