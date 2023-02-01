CDs still hold sway in streaming era in Japan

In the heyday of CDs, people hailed their ease of use compared to other music formats, but now they are likely to be purchased as a way for fans to show their support for an artist, or prized as collector’s items.

Billy Joel’s “52nd Street” and Eiichi Otaki’s “A Long Vacation” were among the first CDs to be released in Japan on Oct. 1, 1982.

At 12 centimetres in diameter, CDs were more compact and lighter than the popular analogue audio format they would eventually overtake, vinyl records, which are usually 30 centimetres in diameter.

Another benefit of compact discs is that the format solved the problem of crackles, pops and hiss associated with analogue audio sources such as tape and vinyl.

Philips and Sony were involved in the development of CD technology and wrestled over the specifications of the format. Philips wanted CDs to hold 60 minutes of recorded music and have a diameter of 11.5 centimetres. Meanwhile, Sony insisted the format should have a diameter of 12 centimetres and hold 75 minutes of music so that Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 could be recorded on one disc.