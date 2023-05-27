Bangkok police issue Blackpink alert ahead of K-Pop sensation's concerts

The "Blackpink World Tour Bangkok Encore 2023" concerts start at 7pm at the stadium in Bang Kapi district on both days.

The concerts end at 10pm.

More than 40,000 Blackpink fans, known as “blinks”, are expected to attend the concerts: over 20,000 for each one.

Police from Hua Mark station recommend that commuters who need to travel to the area wait till after midnight to avoid the massive traffic jams expected.