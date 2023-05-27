Bangkok police issue Blackpink alert ahead of K-Pop sensation's concerts
Police are advising motorists to avoid using Ramkhamhaeng and other roads around Rajamangala National Stadium this weekend because K-pop sensation Blackpink will be performing live at the stadium on Saturday and Sunday nights.
The "Blackpink World Tour Bangkok Encore 2023" concerts start at 7pm at the stadium in Bang Kapi district on both days.
The concerts end at 10pm.
More than 40,000 Blackpink fans, known as “blinks”, are expected to attend the concerts: over 20,000 for each one.
Police from Hua Mark station recommend that commuters who need to travel to the area wait till after midnight to avoid the massive traffic jams expected.
They suggested using Srinakarin-Romklao Road as an alternative.
They also urged fans to use public transport to get to the stadium to reduce traffic.
Both buses and boats can be used to travel to and from the stadium.
There is no sky train station at the concert venue. Fans will have to take a taxi or motorcycle taxi from the Airport Rail Link’s Hua Mak or Ramkhamhaeng stations to get to the stadium.
This is Blackpink's second visit to Bangkok this year.
The girl band performed two concerts in the capital in early January.