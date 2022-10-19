Fears more Thai women would turn to e-cigarettes

“According to British data in 2020, up to 10.4 per cent of 600,000 pregnant women smoke,” Prakit said, adding that this proved nicotine in e-cigarettes can make people addicted easily.

He said smoking during pregnancy could put women at risk of miscarriage or premature birth while their babies could be at risk of low weight, disability or even death.

It’s harder to convince e-cigarette smokers to kick the habit than conventional smokers due to widespread misunderstanding that e-cigarettes are less dangerous, Prakit said.

“Hence, we urge parents, teachers and media outlets to create awareness of e-cigarette dangers among children in a bid to protect them from addiction.”