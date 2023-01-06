Omicron subvariant circulating in China already swept through Thailand: virologist

Dr Yong Poovorawan said the main Covid-19 subvariant circulating in China, BA.5, had previously circulated in Thailand.

"Chinese tourists [infected with Covid-19] who visit Thailand will spread an Omicron suvariant that previously spread in Thailand," he wrote on Facebook

Two subvariants of the virus – Omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 – that are dominant in both the United States and Europe have not been found in Thailand yet, Yong said.

The dominant subvariant in Thailand now is BA.2.75, the virologist explained.