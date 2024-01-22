How love, support and encouragement can conquer learning disabilities

Some brain functions are impaired, especially those related to learning and using language.

Environmental factors during pregnancy or after birth might also play a role.

However, LD can be diagnosed through tests that assess intellectual and learning skills by a medical professional or child psychologist, who will suggest many formats for learning methods, such as special teaching arrangements, using appropriate teaching media such as using computer programs or learning aids, behavioural or psychological therapy, and medication such as concentration stimulants.

Children with learning disabilities can be as successful in life as their peers if diagnosed and treated appropriately.

Family is the foundation of success.

Sophie Chaweewan, Alec’s mother, recalls that she became aware of his LD when he was in kindergarten year 2, around 4-5 years old.

Before that, his growth and development were similar to other children. However, through close observation of his developmental milestones, differences became apparent.

For example, he started to exhibit speech difficulties, such as swapping words and telling stories in a confusing order.

Additionally, some words were not articulated clearly. Concerned about these observations, she consulted a doctor.

After a thorough examination, it was concluded that Alec was an autistic child with communication difficulties. Despite the communication challenges, his IQ was within the normal range.

Initially, she felt a deep sense of sadness but was relieved to finally understand the true cause of her child's challenges. Knowing the underlying reason allowed her to address the issues directly.

The doctor recommended enrolling Alec in a special school or one that caters to his needs. This was suggested because as Alec grows older, communication challenges may become more pronounced and could potentially pose obstacles to his learning and social interactions.

Providing opportunities to explore what one loves

In addition to academic adaptation, providing opportunities for a child to explore his or her interests is crucial.

She has given Alec the chance to try various activities since he was 5 years old. He has engaged in gymnastics to enhance muscle development, learned to play the piano to improve concentration, and took singing lessons to develop his speech, listening, and pronunciation skills.

These activities aim to create a sense of enjoyment and not just focus on speech therapy alone. Additionally, Alec has been learning to solve math problems quickly, as it is believed that repetitive practice will contribute to his improved calculation skills.

However, the person who sparks Alec's imagination is his younger sister, Aern. She has a fondness for fairy tales. When their parents return home late from work, it becomes Alec’s responsibility to tell bedtime stories to his sister.

Although communication challenges persist, this sibling bond creates a special connection and avenue for imaginative exploration in Alec's world.

The stories crafted from Alec's imagination have become a great source of enjoyment for his sister, which has encouraged Alec to think and imagine more, leading him to desire new experiences.

One such endeavour is writing novels and sharing stories through letters in the online world using the "Joylada" application. His first literary work is titled "Paper Heart" and marks a significant step in his creative journey.

However, LD still poses some challenges for Alec in his writing endeavours. He often relies on his sister for assistance in proofreading.

She encourages him, saying that even though he may face difficulties in verbal communication, expressing himself through writing allows him to gather thoughts in his mind before putting them into words.

This process is easier than verbal storytelling, and Alec is delighted to have found something he enjoys and has the opportunity to engage in.

In addition to his literary efforts with "Paper Heart", Alec has expanded his imaginative work by creating drawings of characters and various scenes. These illustrations feature unique line patterns, adding a distinctive touch.

Alec intends to provide readers with visual representations of the characters as envisioned in his imaginative world.

He labels this collection under the title “Alec's world: You can do it I can do it. # Don't give up” to convey a message of determination and resilience—encouraging others not to give up.

At present, Alec actively participates in the initiatives of the Autistic Thai Foundation. He collaborates with the "Artstory By Autistic Thai" project, where art is used as a therapeutic and vocational tool for autistic children.

This project provides a platform to showcase the abilities of these exceptional children, proving that they are equally talented as professional artists.

It aims to raise awareness in society about the capabilities of special-needs children and emphasises the equal value they bring to the community.