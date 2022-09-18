Awesome Arpichaya Triumphs in Season Finale Thailand Mixed @ Gasson Panorama
Red-hot Arpichaya Yubol employed her superb putts to beat the young duo of Ekpharit Wu and Sirapob Yapala by four strokes and claimed the season-ending Bt5 million Thailand Mixed presented by TrustGolf trophy at the Gasson Panorama Golf Club in Lamphun on Sunday.
The 2018 No 1 player on the Thai LPGA Tour was on fire from start to finish, shooting six birdies in the first 10 holes and, despite a hiccup on the 11th where she hit a double bogey, bounced back to generate four more birdies to sign off with a 64 on 23 under-par-265.
“I didn’t have the pressure at the beginning as I played in the same group with familiar players. But I felt a bit uptight on the 11th and had a double. I tried to calm down and fought my way back to shoot more scores. Hitting eight under in the final round was amazing,” said the 20-year-old Arpichaya following her second win of the year. Her previous 2022 victory came in the LET Access Series in July in Scotland.
This marked her second crown on the Thailand TrustGolf Tour after she won the inaugural edition in February last year at the Black Mountain Golf Club. In addition to the winner’s prize money of Bt750,000, the Saraburi-based also earned a berth into the Australian Women’s Open as the best female player who finished in the top five of the fifth and final Thailand Mixed event in 2022. She will join Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong who finished third in the last Thailand Mixed in the December’s Australian LPGA Tour tournament.
“I’m so proud of myself to be really patient out there until the final hole. The course sets up pretty tough but I still managed to shoot low scores. I cannot say how happy I am to win on this tour again and especially this is the last Thailand Mixed event of the year,” said Arpichaya who has won a total 12 career titles thus far.
Ekpharit, 22 from Rayong, had six birdies against two bogeys for a final 68 and a total 19 under-par-269. His runner-up position finish this week matched his best result on a pro tour after settling at this same spot in the Thai PGA Tour in Nakhon Nayok two months ago.
Also at tied second was 17-year-old Siripob who produced an error-free round 66 for his best result in a main professional tour.
Overnight leader Amarin Kraivixien had to bear another heart-broken final result after a sluggish round of 70 which placed him at lone fourth on 270. Amarin was a 52-hole leader in the previous Thailand Mixed where he lost to Artiruj Winaicharoenchai on the final day.
Of all the five Thailand Mixed tournaments this season, four were won by female players including Chanettee Wannasaen who won a record of three straight titles: the first at the Springfield Royal Country Club in Cha-Am, Sothern Hills Golf and Country Club in Songkhla and Rayong Green Valley Country Club. The fourth circuit was won by a male golfer Artiruj last month at Thana City Country Club.
National player Weerawish Narkprachar settled at tied 15th on five-under-par 280 which earned him the Adidas Best Amateur Award for the men while Satonkan Thiengsri won the women’s division with a total 285 and landed joint 35th.