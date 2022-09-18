Awesome Arpichaya Triumphs in Season Finale Thailand Mixed @ Gasson Panorama

“I didn’t have the pressure at the beginning as I played in the same group with familiar players. But I felt a bit uptight on the 11th and had a double. I tried to calm down and fought my way back to shoot more scores. Hitting eight under in the final round was amazing,” said the 20-year-old Arpichaya following her second win of the year. Her previous 2022 victory came in the LET Access Series in July in Scotland.

This marked her second crown on the Thailand TrustGolf Tour after she won the inaugural edition in February last year at the Black Mountain Golf Club. In addition to the winner’s prize money of Bt750,000, the Saraburi-based also earned a berth into the Australian Women’s Open as the best female player who finished in the top five of the fifth and final Thailand Mixed event in 2022. She will join Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong who finished third in the last Thailand Mixed in the December’s Australian LPGA Tour tournament.

“I’m so proud of myself to be really patient out there until the final hole. The course sets up pretty tough but I still managed to shoot low scores. I cannot say how happy I am to win on this tour again and especially this is the last Thailand Mixed event of the year,” said Arpichaya who has won a total 12 career titles thus far.

Ekpharit, 22 from Rayong, had six birdies against two bogeys for a final 68 and a total 19 under-par-269. His runner-up position finish this week matched his best result on a pro tour after settling at this same spot in the Thai PGA Tour in Nakhon Nayok two months ago.



