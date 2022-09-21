It’s all systems go for Thailand Moto GP next week

On Wednesday, the organisers deployed teams to run a safety drill and check every last detail before the moto GP, including the circuit, the broadcasting unit, and other services to be provided to motorsport fans who are expected to pour into the venue to witness one of the most exciting races.

The event will be broadcast live to 207 countries worldwide and is expected to draw over 800 million viewers, also helping promote Thailand’s image as a destination for both sport enthusiasts and general tourists.

Tickets are priced at 4,000, 3,000 and 2,000 baht. The 4,000-baht tickets for the grand stand seats were sold out on the first day when ticket sales opened on July 8.