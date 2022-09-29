Perfect Scorecard Propels Benyapa to Share Lead with Arpichaya at SAT-TWT Open in Rayong

“I just focused on one shot at a time today. I hit the iron better than yesterday which is why I had a low score today. The course is quite soaked wet which prevented the ball from rolling,” said Benyapa, the 2017 Player of the Year on the LPGA challenger tour (then known as “Symetra Tour”).

A wrist injury has been the hindrance of Benyapa’s career, forcing her to take several breaks from the circuit. Since turning professional in 2015, she has yet to win a tournament with a tied sixth finish in the 2018 LPGA event in Portland in as her best result on a big tour to date.

Asked if this was the right time to have a breakthrough win, she said: “I didn’t expect anything at all. I’m not even sure whether we will be able to play tomorrow due to the weather condition.”

In fact, Benyapha just resumed training a few days before the tournament as she had to help her mother who is being hospitalized after an accident take care of a family business.

