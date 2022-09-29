Albon ‘not underestimating challenge’ of returning to action in Singapore after surgery

Williams later confirmed Albon had suffered respiratory failure after his surgery and he was moved into an intensive care unit, before he recovered and returned to the UK.

Once he was discharged from hospital Albon said he was targeting a return to action for the Singapore Grand Prix, telling fans: “The goal is to be ready by Singapore, which is going to be tough; it’s one of the toughest races that we go to, so not an easy one, but let’s aim high and see what happens.”

And on Wednesday he said he was looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of his Williams FW44.

Even so, the 26-year-old said he was under no illusions as to how tough it will be to return to the cockpit at one of the most physically challenging races in the championship.

“Firstly, I’d just like to thank everyone for all their messages and support over the Italian Grand Prix weekend,” he said.



