Albon ‘not underestimating challenge’ of returning to action in Singapore after surgery
Alex Albon says he’s done “everything possible” to ready himself for a return to action in this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, after missing the last race when he was hospitalised with appendicitis and suffered complications including respiratory failure.
The Williams driver took part in Friday practice at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix, before he became ill and underwent surgery on the Saturday – as Nyck de Vries stepped in to cover for him over the rest of the race weekend.
Williams later confirmed Albon had suffered respiratory failure after his surgery and he was moved into an intensive care unit, before he recovered and returned to the UK.
Once he was discharged from hospital Albon said he was targeting a return to action for the Singapore Grand Prix, telling fans: “The goal is to be ready by Singapore, which is going to be tough; it’s one of the toughest races that we go to, so not an easy one, but let’s aim high and see what happens.”
And on Wednesday he said he was looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of his Williams FW44.
Even so, the 26-year-old said he was under no illusions as to how tough it will be to return to the cockpit at one of the most physically challenging races in the championship.
“Firstly, I’d just like to thank everyone for all their messages and support over the Italian Grand Prix weekend,” he said.
“My preparation for Singapore has been a little different than normal but I’m feeling good and I’ve done everything possible to get ready for one of the most physical races on the calendar.
“I am not underestimating how big of a challenge this is going to be, but I am looking forward to hitting the track on Friday and getting back driving.
“It’s a great street circuit and the closest race to home for me in Thailand, so I’m really excited to be here and to see the fans that have turned out.”
Albon has raced once before at Singapore, when he came sixth for Red Bull in 2019.