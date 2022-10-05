background-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, October 18, 2022
Thai women suffer setback at volleyball world championship, lose to Canada

WEDNESDAY, October 05, 2022
THE NATION

Thailand’s winning streak against Canada ended on Tuesday when they lost 1-3 in the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship 2022 in Lodz, Poland.

The world No. 13 Thai women got off to a bad start against their No. 15 rivals, losing the first two sets 19-25 and 21-25, but fought back to take the third set 25-23. The Canadian women, however, hung on to their lead and won a close-fought fourth set 25-22 to win the Pool F, Phase 2 encounter.

Canada led in attack points (65-63) and dominated in block points (13-5).

Canada had opened the phase with a loss to defending champions Serbia.

Thailand had beaten Canada on all three occasions they had met at the Nations League 2022 tournament in the Philippines earlier this year.

Thailand will next play Germany on Wednesday (October 5) at 8pm.

THE NATION
