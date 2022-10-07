Man United TO TRAIN IN CYPRUS ON FRIDAY
Manchester United will remain in Cyprus overnight following the exciting 3-2 Europa League victory over Omonia Nicosia on Thursday evening.
Erik ten Hag’s side returned to the team hotel after the game and will train nearby before embarking for the flight home to Manchester on Friday afternoon.
United would usually set off for the UK within hours of the final whistle, and did so for our last European game, the 2-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova on 15 September.
The squad will be able to enjoy the warm weather in Cyprus for an extra day, though, with Ten Hag explaining his decision to remain on the Mediterranean island to reporters at the GSP Stadium.
“Because it’s best in relation to recovery and to preparation for the game on Sunday,” Erik said.
Our next test, of course, involves an unusual Sunday 19:00 BST kick-off, as we take on Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League.
United will land back at Manchester Airport on Friday evening, which still gives the squad 48 hours to prepare for that game on Merseyside.
Ten Hag was pleased the Reds responded to the setback of falling behind and recovering, but he still feels that there is room for improvement.
“It’s a process. A project and a process, we knew that from the start,” he added.
“We have to give every day our maximum. We have to improve every day and also sometimes you fall back. We have to get up again and that is what I demand from my squad. We have to carry on and every time learn the lessons and give the maximum.
“Only good, for me, is good enough and by far we are not that good. We have seen on Sunday [against Manchester City]. We have to do much better and that is what we did in games before – better intensity.
“We have to bring much better intensity. That was the big difference between City and us. That’s the demand to the squad and the players have to take responsibility for that.”