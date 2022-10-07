Man United TO TRAIN IN CYPRUS ON FRIDAY

United will land back at Manchester Airport on Friday evening, which still gives the squad 48 hours to prepare for that game on Merseyside.

Ten Hag was pleased the Reds responded to the setback of falling behind and recovering, but he still feels that there is room for improvement.

“It’s a process. A project and a process, we knew that from the start,” he added.

“We have to give every day our maximum. We have to improve every day and also sometimes you fall back. We have to get up again and that is what I demand from my squad. We have to carry on and every time learn the lessons and give the maximum.

“Only good, for me, is good enough and by far we are not that good. We have seen on Sunday [against Manchester City]. We have to do much better and that is what we did in games before – better intensity.

“We have to bring much better intensity. That was the big difference between City and us. That’s the demand to the squad and the players have to take responsibility for that.”



