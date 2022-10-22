Panipak stretches taekwondo winning streak with World Grand Prix gold

In Manchester, she beat Shahd Samy Elhosseiny of Egypt (2-0), Israel’s Avishag Semberg (2-0) and China’s Guo Qing (2-1) to earn a place in the final against her old foe Merve Dinçel of Turkey.

Panipak, who beat Dinçel 1-0 in the final of the previous Grand Prix event, scored a second win over the Turk with a 2-0 victory in the Manchester final.

The Thai has won all four tournaments she has entered this year.

Panipak’s last defeat came against South Korea’s Kim So-hui almost four years ago.