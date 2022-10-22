Panipak stretches taekwondo winning streak with World Grand Prix gold
Olympic taekwondo champion Panipak "Tennis" Wongpattanakit retained her four-year winning streak by taking gold in the 2022 World Grand Prix in Manchester on Friday.
Panipak has now gone undefeated in the 49kg category for three years, 10 months and 29 days.
In Manchester, she beat Shahd Samy Elhosseiny of Egypt (2-0), Israel’s Avishag Semberg (2-0) and China’s Guo Qing (2-1) to earn a place in the final against her old foe Merve Dinçel of Turkey.
Panipak, who beat Dinçel 1-0 in the final of the previous Grand Prix event, scored a second win over the Turk with a 2-0 victory in the Manchester final.
The Thai has won all four tournaments she has entered this year.
Panipak’s last defeat came against South Korea’s Kim So-hui almost four years ago.