World Cup broadcast rights: Thailand slow off the blocks

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC)’s executive board will meet on Wednesday to decide its response to a written request for funding from the Sports Authority of Thailand.

Football fans would undoubtedly be thrilled if the NBTC approves the request, but some experts are questioning the move. They argue that funding the broadcast of a sports event is not in line with the objectives of the NBTC’s Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for Public Interest.

No other country in Southeast Asia is faced with a budget problem and they have already secured broadcasting rights. The Thai government will have less than two weeks to deal with this issue.

