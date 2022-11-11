Ronaldo to lead talented Portugal squad in Qatar World Cup

Silva has been one of Europe's breakout players this season after forcing his way into Benfica's starting team after injuries to Morato and Lucas Verissimo.

In-form Ramos has helped Benfica fans quickly forget former forward Darwin Nunez, who joined Liverpool in the close season, scoring 12 goals in all competitions, with coach Santos choosing him over Wolves forward Goncalo Guedes.

Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's squad will be on paper one of the best competing in Qatar.

"We have a team capable of winning it all, that is what this group is capable of," Santos told a news conference in Lisbon.

"The players are hungry and will give it all to make Portugal the world champions.

"Our list was based on the players' qualities and potential, on what each one of them can offer to our system."

