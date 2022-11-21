German stadium lights 20,000 candles for Qatar migrant worker fatalities

6,500 footballs filled with sand were also laid out in the stadium, to commemorate the thousands of migrant labourers killed on World Cup construction sites in Qatar, according to an AWO press release.

"There is no exact figure available of those who have died and there probably never will be. I don't have the words. Slavery that ends in death and grief is disgusting. The games that are starting today have been bought with pain and death. This is the bloodiest World Cup there has ever been," said artist and protest initiator, Trieb.

Hundreds of volunteers including school pupils spent the day setting up the protest in the stadium at Castle Struenkede in Herne.

According to an AWO press release, more than 15,000 migrant labourers have been killed whilst building Qatar stadiums for the tournament.

"We are here because we want to protest against the World Cup in Qatar and we think it is unacceptable to break human rights like this and that's why we had to do something," said one of the unnamed volunteers.