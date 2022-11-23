Rodtang hints at move to MMA

The 25-year-old won’t need to dwell on Lasiri for long. He now has an impressive 269-42-10 record and has proven that he is willing to take on any challenge – whether he is competing against a fellow world champion or stepping into a special rules super-fight against one of the best fighters in the world, like he did when he faced MMA GOAT Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson earlier this year at ONE X.



Rodtang has already set his sights on his next goal, which is to become a two-sport world champion in ONE and whatever follows from there.



“What I'm aiming for right now is to get the [ONE] world title for kickboxing [and become] a second-sport world champion. After that, I'm going to go all the way in MMA and then challenge whoever the champion is at that time. It's coming soon as a future fight for sure,” he said.



