Van Gaal worst trainer ever? Netherlands coach disagrees with Di Maria

“So he (Argentina striker Angel Di Maria, who played for him at Manchester United) called me the worst trainer?" van Gaal said.

To the surprise of a laughing striker Memphis Depay, seated next to him, van Gaal then said: "Here’s another one, next to me, Memphis Depay, who also played at Manchester. And now we’re going to kiss each other on the mouth."

"No, we’re not going to do that. That’s how it goes in soccer.”

The Netherlands and Argentina last played against each other in the World Cup semi-final in 2014, which the Dutch famously lost in a penalty shootout with two misses. Both countries stressed they hoped that this time, the match would be decided without a shootout.

