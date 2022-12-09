Van Gaal worst trainer ever? Netherlands coach disagrees with Di Maria
Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal went on the offensive on Thursday (December 8), defending his reputation as he sparred with reporters in another bellicose performance ahead of his country’s World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.
When one reporter pointed out that Angel di Maria, who played under Van Gaal at Manchester United and could feature for Argentina on Friday (December 9), had called him 'the worst coach ever', the Dutch manager was quick to respond.
“So he (Argentina striker Angel Di Maria, who played for him at Manchester United) called me the worst trainer?" van Gaal said.
To the surprise of a laughing striker Memphis Depay, seated next to him, van Gaal then said: "Here’s another one, next to me, Memphis Depay, who also played at Manchester. And now we’re going to kiss each other on the mouth."
"No, we’re not going to do that. That’s how it goes in soccer.”
The Netherlands and Argentina last played against each other in the World Cup semi-final in 2014, which the Dutch famously lost in a penalty shootout with two misses. Both countries stressed they hoped that this time, the match would be decided without a shootout.