Muay Thai takes a step closer to Olympic debut thanks to NSDF promotion efforts
The National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) is working to promote Muay Thai in an effort to include the sport in the Olympics.
NSDF manager Supranee Guptasa said that the organisation, which has been tasked with promoting soft power in foreign countries, previously joined forces with the Sports Authority of Thailand to set up a sports tourism booth at the World Travel Market 2022 in London.
The booth was very successful, thanks in part to the participation of Muay Thai star Buakaw Banchamek.
Guptasa added that NSDF has allocated a budget to support Muay Thai at all levels, from the root to the professional level.
In order for Muay Thai to be included in the Olympics, it is also important to create an identity for the sport that emphasises its non-violent nature and includes safety precautions.