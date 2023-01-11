Thailand turn the tables on Malaysia to storm into AFF Cup final

Teerasil Dangda opened scoring in the 19th minute, and Bordin Phala in the 55th and Adisak Kraisom in 71st made valuable additions to help the defending champions prevail 3-1 on aggregate in the double-leg semi-finals.

It was a measure of the Thais' domination that they had 67 per cent ball possession.

Thailand will meet Vietnam in the first leg of the final at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi at 7.30pm on January 13. Thailand will host the second leg on January 16. Vietnam had pipped Indonesia with a 2-0 win in the second leg after the two teams ended the first leg goalless.

The biennial competition pits the men's national teams from Asean to determine the region’s football champions.

Photographer : Wanchai Kraisornkhajit #NationPhoto #AFF #MitzubishiElectricCup2022