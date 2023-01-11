Thailand's Natthakritta wins the ticket to $1.7 million USD Honda LPGA Thailand 2023

(Bangkok - January 10, 2023) Honda, in partnership with IMG, held the Honda LPGA Thailand 2023 National Qualifiers, at the Siam Country Club Rolling Hills in Pattaya. With her strong performance, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap earned a place to compete in the 16th edition of Honda LPGA Thailand 2023 at Siam Country Club Old Course in Pattaya from February 23rd - 26th, 2023.

The National Qualifiers have been held for 5 consecutive years and are part of the Road to Honda LPGA Thailand initiative, which provides upcoming local amateur and professional players the chance to compete for a spot at the Honda LPGA Thailand, now with an increased prize purse of $1.7M. A record number of 69 professional and amateur golfers joined the qualifiers from January 9th-10th, 2023.

Vongtaveelap shot a two-day 10-under-par and closed with a 68 in the second and final round today to win by one stroke from Kornkamol Sukaree. That followed up the 66 she carded yesterday when she took the first round lead.