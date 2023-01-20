Honda launches safe driving competition

Somporn Pandam, Deputy Secretary-General of the Office of Vocational Education Commission, said that The aim of this collaboration is to promote safe driving as well as raise awareness in preventing road accidents, especially among students and teachers.

2022 Honda’s safety driving competition saw 184 vocational schools (or 631 students) countrywide joining the activity, with 80 students (including 40 male students as well as 40 female students) and 49 teachers from 49 vocational schools across the country being selected to compete in the 2022 national finals.