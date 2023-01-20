Honda launches safe driving competition
Honda has been in collaboration with the Office of Vocational Education Commission to organize a 2022 safety driving competition in order to promote safe driving.
Shigeto Kimura, president of Thai Honda Co, said that through the Honda Safety Thailand initiative, we have dedicated more than 34 years to promoting safe driving. With the Office of the Vocational Education Commission’s support, more than 300 vocational schools will be included in the One Dealer One College program, leading to safe driving competitions for vocational students.
Somporn Pandam, Deputy Secretary-General of the Office of Vocational Education Commission, said that The aim of this collaboration is to promote safe driving as well as raise awareness in preventing road accidents, especially among students and teachers.
2022 Honda’s safety driving competition saw 184 vocational schools (or 631 students) countrywide joining the activity, with 80 students (including 40 male students as well as 40 female students) and 49 teachers from 49 vocational schools across the country being selected to compete in the 2022 national finals.
The final round, scheduled to take place during January 18 – 19 at Honda Safety Driving Center in Bangkok, is divided into three categories – 1. male students: Honda Wave 125 I, 2. female students: Honda Wave 110 I, and 3. Teacher: Honda Wave 125 I.
The result of the 2022 final round will be announced via the official website of the Office of Vocational Education Commission -: www.vec.go.th as well as facebook.com: HondaSafetyThailand and www.hondasafety.thaihonda.co.th.