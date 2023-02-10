Super Bowl ads look to score in spite of 'astronomical' pricing

While Anheuser-Busch will retain a commanding presence, the beverage giant gave up its rights to be the exclusive alcohol advertiser this year. Heineken, Molson Coors, Sam Adams, and Remy Martin are among its competitors in the beer and spirits business planning to run ads during the February 12 event.

As in years past, star power is front and center.

“We've seen a lot of celebrities being teased, you know, and we see teasing as part of what brands are doing to get the most value out of their ads,” Rucker said, adding that celebrities, along with animals, humor and special effects are all "common Super Bowl ad themes."

Actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry dance in Bud Light’s ad. Singer and songwriter Sarah McLachlan makes a cameo for Busch Light, and former NFL star Ron Gronkowski will take a live kick in the third quarter for sports betting company Fanduel.

The price tag for brands to showcase their products on one of the most-watched television broadcasts is steep.



