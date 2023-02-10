Super Bowl ads look to score in spite of 'astronomical' pricing
The big game’s kickoff may still be a few days away, but commercials for the Super Bowl LVII are already generating buzz.
This year crypto is out, and beer is in.
“Going back years, it's a Budweiser show and now we have new entrants,” said Derek Rucker, marketing professor at Northwestern University’s J.L. Kellogg School of Management. “That's going to be really fascinating, because not only are they trying to make their mark within the Super Bowl, but there is going to be talk about who did it best.”
While Anheuser-Busch will retain a commanding presence, the beverage giant gave up its rights to be the exclusive alcohol advertiser this year. Heineken, Molson Coors, Sam Adams, and Remy Martin are among its competitors in the beer and spirits business planning to run ads during the February 12 event.
As in years past, star power is front and center.
“We've seen a lot of celebrities being teased, you know, and we see teasing as part of what brands are doing to get the most value out of their ads,” Rucker said, adding that celebrities, along with animals, humor and special effects are all "common Super Bowl ad themes."
Actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry dance in Bud Light’s ad. Singer and songwriter Sarah McLachlan makes a cameo for Busch Light, and former NFL star Ron Gronkowski will take a live kick in the third quarter for sports betting company Fanduel.
The price tag for brands to showcase their products on one of the most-watched television broadcasts is steep.
“The pricing is incredible this year,” said Derek Rucker, marketing professor at Northwestern University’s J.L. Kellogg School of Management. “We're hearing numbers around $7 million for 30 seconds, which is just astronomical."
The National Football League's annual final playoff game pulls in on average some 100 million viewers. For some brands, that massive reach makes the expense worthwhile.
“The Super Bowl isn't just seeing that commercial for 30 seconds. When you buy a spot, there's an opportunity to both excite people about your brand's appearance before the spot and excite them afterwards. So those are some of the elements that really make the Super Bowl so appealing for brands,” Rucker said.
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will play for the Super Bowl LVII title from the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday (February 12).