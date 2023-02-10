Sending kickboxers to SEA Games ‘will threaten Muay Thai Olympic bid’

He also said Kun Khmer had not met World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) international standards.

"We cannot send our Muay Thai athletes to join the competition," he said, adding that the National Olympic Committee of Thailand has also confirmed that no Thai athletes will compete in Kun Khmer.

Thailand is among six IFMA member-countries that have been warned not to send athletes to the SEA Games Kun Khmer, along with Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore, Sakchai said.

"Any country members that send athletes to join the competition will be banned from participating in IFMA competitions or activities for two years.”

He added that non-member countries are free to send their kickboxing athletes, and at least four countries must participate to make the competition viable.

Brunei and Timor-Leste have no kickboxing associations while Myanmar, Laos and host Cambodia are not IFMA members, according to Sakchai.

"However, it is clear that IFMA six country members will not participate in the Kun Khmer competition," he said.

The IFMA's move was not aimed at defaming Kun Khmer, he added.