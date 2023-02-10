Nation Group’s Shine backs Thai sports sector after winning badminton medal

TP12's duo of former Thailand national team athletes, Boonsak Ponsana and Jakrapan Thanathiratham, won the gold medal in the over-40 men’s doubles.

Speaking after the competition, Shine said he was pleased with the results. He thanked Piti for allowing him to join the team and Poompat for pairing with him.

He also thanked the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) for organising the Thailand Open Masters Games.

"This is a good competition as it covers various types of sports, while also enabling athletes and sports enthusiasts of all ages to exchange knowledge and skills," he said.

He also vowed to support the SAT in organising similar competitions to promote the Thai sport industry.