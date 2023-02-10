Nation Group’s Shine backs Thai sports sector after winning badminton medal
The TP12 badminton team, led by Boonrawd Brewery senior executive vice president Piti Bhirombhakdi, clinched titles in several categories of the recent Thailand Open Masters Games in Chonburi.
The tournament at Tassana Garden sports club saw the team's pair of Nation Group CEO and president, Shine Bunnag, and former Thailand national athlete, Poompat Sapkulchananart, win the bronze medal in the over-35 men's doubles category.
Meanwhile, the team's pairing of Piti and another former Thailand national team athlete, Sudket Prapakamol, won a silver medal in the over-40 men's doubles.
TP12's duo of former Thailand national team athletes, Boonsak Ponsana and Jakrapan Thanathiratham, won the gold medal in the over-40 men’s doubles.
Speaking after the competition, Shine said he was pleased with the results. He thanked Piti for allowing him to join the team and Poompat for pairing with him.
He also thanked the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) for organising the Thailand Open Masters Games.
"This is a good competition as it covers various types of sports, while also enabling athletes and sports enthusiasts of all ages to exchange knowledge and skills," he said.
He also vowed to support the SAT in organising similar competitions to promote the Thai sport industry.
The 3rd Thailand Open Masters Games is being held until Sunday and features various sports, including tennis, badminton, gateball, athletics, golf, dancesport, karate, woodball, petong, table tennis, football, basketball, sepak takraw, swimming, bodybuilding, bridge, and stand-up paddleboarding.
A dozen countries competed in the badminton tournament, which featured athletes from Thailand, India, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the UK, Sri Lanka, Ukraine and the US.
