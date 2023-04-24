Phuket to host THB2-million international senior golf event

As many as 158 professional golfers from 13 countries, including Malaysia, Australia, Japan, the US and South Korea, will participate in the three-day competition.

Apart from Boonchu, other Thai golfers who will participate in the competition include Prayad Marksaeng, Udorn Duangdecha, Thaworn Wiratchant and Somboon Leelathitikul.

The competition will be held in stroke-play format of 54 holes. Only 60 golfers will qualify for the final round.

The TSPGA was thankful to the sponsors of the event, such as Malaysian department store Sogo, SAT and National Sports Development Fund (NSDF), Sutin said.