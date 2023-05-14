Teenage Denwit Clinches Thailand Mixed Cup Victory in Playoff Thriller

In the additional battle, Aunchisa missed her birdie attempt on the 18th hole, allowing Denwit to comfortably sink his birdie putt and seal off the victory.

This is Denwit's third professional title to date, with his previous two victories occurring on the All Thailand Golf Tour in Chiang Mai in 2021 and in Nakhon Pathom last year.

“I was quite confident going into the play-off as I had always won all nine previous ones. Even though I was a bit nervous, I believed in my record, so I knew my chance was quite high,” said the talented teenager who carded seven birdies against a bogey in the final round.

Reflecting on his regular round, Denwit added, "Overall, it was a good round, although I did finish with a bogey and a par. I know I could have done better, but I'm still happy with my progress. After missing so many cuts at the start of the year, I feel like I'm heading in the right direction."



