Jakraphan Clinches 2nd Title with Record 50 Points in Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge

"It wasn't until the 16th hole that I realized I was in the lead. I didn't check the leaderboard myself, but my caddy informed me of my position," Jakraphan revealed. This victory ended a long title drought for him since winning his first championship on the All Thailand Golf Tour in Khon Kaen back in 2017.

"I am incredibly overwhelmed to finally win a tournament again. This victory has given me a significant confidence boost for the remainder of the season, and I am determined to win more. That's my plan going forward," added Jakraphan, who will be participating in the upcoming All Thailand Golf Tour in Phuket next week.

Quiban, the only foreigner in the top 10, scored 8 points from five birdies against two bogeys to finish nine points behind with a total 41.

A point behind at lone this was young gun Atiruj who won the Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge at Thana City Golf Club in last August. He accumulated an impressive 12 points in the final, resulting in a total score of 40.

“It’s really hard to close the gap on the leader when the margin is so wide. The remaining competitors and I were essentially competing for the second position. It's unfortunate that I ended up in third place," expressed the 23-year-old golfer from Chonburi.

The upcoming Thailand Mixed series will be held at Gassan Khuntan Golf and Resort in Lamphun. The third edition of the series will kick off with the Thailand Mixed Cup, a 72-stroke play event scheduled to take place from June 15 to June 18. Following that, the Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge will be held at the same venue from June 21 to June 24.



