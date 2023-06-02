Kunlavut on course to win first title on home soil at Thailand Open

“My plan was to finish the match in two games and I did it. I’m so happy to be in the semi-final after coming back from injuries,” said the 24-year-old who hails from Fos-sur-Mer in France. He will take on Lee Cheuk Yiu from Hong Kong on Saturday.

Dechapol Puavaranukroh, right, returns a shot while partner Sapsiree Taerattanachai watches during their mixed doubles quarter-finals.

Mixed doubles top seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai continued their dominant performance in the Thailand Open, as they cruised past Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands 21-16, 21-12 in the quarter-finals.

"Although the draught still bothered us, we managed to adapt to the conditions more effectively. Our gameplay was more aggressive compared to previous matches, denying our opponents any chance to gain momentum," said Sapsiree, who recently celebrated her 14th victory alongside Dechapol in the Malaysian Masters last week.

Despite the demanding schedule of back-to-back matches in two weeks, the duo assured that they are still in excellent form and fully prepared for their upcoming match against Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje of Denmark.

"We prioritise proper warm down and ensure adequate rest after each match. This is how we condition ourselves for such a tight schedule," explained Dechapol.

Benyapa Aimsaard focuses on a precise return, watched by her sister Nuntakarn during the mixed doubles quarter-finals.

In the women’s singles, Thailand's only hope, Pornpawee Chochuwong, bowed out in the quarter-finals, losing to third-seeded He Bing Jiao of China 10-21, 19-21.

Top seed and world No. 2 An Se Young of South Korea successfully booked a semi-final spot following a 21-16, 21-12 win over Han Yue of China. The 21-year-old, who has reached her third semi-final in Bangkok, will face two-time former champion Carolina Marin of Spain, who eliminated Michelle Li of Canada 21-9, 21-12.

In women’s doubles, Benyapa and Nuntakarn Aimsaard were briefly tested by Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan before advancing in straight games 21-17, 21-7

"At the beginning, we were a bit affected by the draught, which made it difficult for us to control our game," explained Benyapa, the younger sister. "However, after the changeover, we managed to regain our composure and intensified our attack, ultimately securing the win."

Having previously played against Rin and Kie on two occasions, Nuntakarn, the elder sister, stated, "We are familiar with their playing style and tactics. They possess a solid defensive game, particularly Lee."

The duo has an impressive track record, having clinched five BWF World Tour titles, including the Thailand Masters in January. Benyapa said that playing on home soil added to their motivation, and made them dig deep into themselves.

"The cheers from the fans really fuel our enthusiasm. It provides a significant boost to our confidence," Benyapa shared.