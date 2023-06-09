Liverpool sign midfielder Mac Allister from Brighton

"It feels amazing. It's a dream come true, it's amazing to be here and I can't wait to get started," Mac Allister, 24, said in a statement.

"I wanted to be in (from) the first day of pre-season, so it's good that everything is done. I'm looking forward to meeting my teammates."

Mac Allister helped Brighton secure European football for the first time in an outstanding 2022-23 campaign, scoring 10 league goals in 35 appearances as they finished sixth in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old, who signed a new contract with Brighton in October, joined the south coast club in January 2019 and was loaned back to former team Argentinos Juniors before making his Brighton debut in March 2020.

He has since scored 20 goals in more than 100 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The midfielder has 16 caps for Argentina and played six games of their 2022 World Cup-winning campaign, including the final, where Lionel Scaloni's side beat France on penalties.



