  “Spartan Race Thailand 2023” with the Trifecta Weekends Festivals in Pattaya and Phuket

well-physical preparation and exercise, and hard training to win three TRIFECTA medals in one calendar year of all 3 distances: Sprint 5km with 20 obstacles, Super 10km with 25 obstacles, and Beast 21km with 30 obstacles.



A tough challenge both for the participants and organizers who need to prepare the race course that meets high safety standards equivalent to world-class standards.

Furthermore, Spartan Race Thailand 2023 has also increased the challenge for Spartan athletes by organizing the first Spartan Trail race in Thailand at Khao Mai Kaew, Pattaya with three different paths of 10 km, a half marathon, and an Ultra distance of 50 km, with steep slopes of more than 2,000 meters, along with the extra thrill like Hurricane Heat 4 for athletes to test their endurance level with a 4 hours team challenge.

There will also have the Spartan Kids races for children aged between 4 to 14 years.

The venues for both Spartan TRIFECTA Weekends have been designed to provide Spartan athletes and companions with the feeling of going to a festival or enjoyment of a Festival Village, which will include a Welcome Hospitality area, a Food village, a safety body wash area, a parking area, a Shuttle Service and a Spartan Merchandise store, while there are also stores of partners and various spots decorated under the Spartan theme and style for photo check-in covering an area of more than 15,000 square meters.

The Spartan Race, a global sports trend in the world over the past decade, that is not only competitive, but also a creation of a full body, full mind, and full spirit exercise trend that has spread to more than 45 countries and over 250 events worldwide, along with a trend of over 100 million online followers on all platforms, 24 hours a day, with having a fan base with high engagement in physical training, while concerning on healthy eating, discipline and meditation.



Spartan race is also one of the Obstacle Course Race (OCR), a historical sport that possibly is an inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, is considered one of the most popular alternative sports for the new generation in the world.



Spartan Race Thailand 2023 will see two races in two different cities in Thailand:

1st Race: Pattaya Spartan TRIFECTA Weekend & Trail 2023 between 5-6 August 2023 at Wisdom Valley, Khao Mai Kaew, Pattaya, with a capacity of 7,500 athletes.

2nd Race: Phuket Spartan Trifecta and APAC Championship Weekend 2023 presented by Blue Tree Phuket during 25-26 November 2023 at Blue Tree Phuket in the midst of a special competitive atmosphere around the largest clear blue simulated lagoon in Thailand, with a capacity to serve more than 5,000 athletes.

In addition, this year’s Spartan Race Thailand will have more than 20 Brand Ambassadors and Top Influencers in the country to reach a fan base of over one million people.

Spartan Race Thailand 2023 held at the two top world-class destination venues: Pattaya and Phuket are ready to welcome Spartans and companions from around the world.

Come! Be part of the historical world-class copyright sports festival in Thailand ‘Spartan TRIFECTA Weekend Festivals!’.



Follow us for more information:

http://www.spartanrace.co.th/

https://www.facebook.com/spartanracethailand/



