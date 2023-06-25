Suteepat Triumphs Over Arch-Rival Ekpharit in Thrilling Final Round of Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge at Gassan Khuntan
Mentally tough Suteepat Prateeptienchai beat arch-rival Ekpharit Wu by three points after their nerve-wracking final round battle in the Bt3.45 million Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge at the par-71 Gassan Khuntan Golf and Resort in Lumphun on Saturday.
Both competitors once again fought for the title after emerging among the contenders in last week’s Thailand Mixed Cup but eventually losing to CharngTai Sudsom.
Tied with 69 points coming to the 16th hole, Ekpharit succumbed to his nerves with a bogey while Suteepat maintained his composure to birdie the next hole, propelling him to 20 points and a total of 71. As both players parred the 18th hole, it meant Suteepat prevailed by three points, leaving Ekpharit content with second place, scoring 17 in the final round and totaling 69 points overall.
"I was so overwhelmed. To be honest, I was under a lot of pressure as Ekpharit and I started with the same score," said the 30-year-old Suteepat whose total score of 71 marked the highest ever recorded in a Stableford format in the Thailand Mixed history.
"I saved a lot of par putts and capitalized on scoring opportunities whenever they arose. Additionally, he made a mistake on the 16th hole while I birdied the 17th. That's why I felt quite relaxed on the final hole," added the Bangkokian, who has secured a total of six career titles.
Prior to Saturday, Suteepat had won five trophies, including one on the Thailand PGA Tour, one on the China Tour, and three on the Asian Development Tour in Indonesia last year.
"I'm extremely pleased with my performance this week. I finished 31 under-par after four days (if converted to the normal stroke-play format), which is the best score of my life," added Suteepat, who received the winner's prize of Bt517,500.
Being an active participant in the Thailand Mixed series since 2021, Suteepat has witnessed tremendous improvements in the tour and will never hesitate to return if he's available.
"The organization of the tour is continuously improving, and I have been a part of this tournament from the beginning. If I'm not playing on the Asian Tour, I will definitely participate in the Thailand Mixed."
With Prajak Khaoprathum as Suteepat's caddie this week, he has played a significant role in helping three players secure victories in the Thailand Mixed series. Last year, Prajak carried the bag for Chanettee Wannasaen when she won the Thailand Mixed titles at Springfield Royal Country Club in Cha-Am and Southern Hills Golf & Country Club in Hat Yai.
For Ekpharit, it was yet another heart-breaking loss, having to settle for this position once again after his previous disappointment last Sunday.
Finishing eight points behind Ekpharit in third place was Sangchai Kaewcharoen, who ended with a total score of 60.
Among the female players, seventeen-year-old Kornkanok Sungpankhao achieved the highest finish, securing a total score of 57 for lone fourth.
The recipient of the Best of the Day award from Balance Golf Nutrition and Warmup Café was Waris Manthorn, who scored the highest round total of 22, resulting in a final score of 54 points, placing him in sixth place.