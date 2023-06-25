Suteepat Triumphs Over Arch-Rival Ekpharit in Thrilling Final Round of Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge at Gassan Khuntan

Tied with 69 points coming to the 16th hole, Ekpharit succumbed to his nerves with a bogey while Suteepat maintained his composure to birdie the next hole, propelling him to 20 points and a total of 71. As both players parred the 18th hole, it meant Suteepat prevailed by three points, leaving Ekpharit content with second place, scoring 17 in the final round and totaling 69 points overall.

"I was so overwhelmed. To be honest, I was under a lot of pressure as Ekpharit and I started with the same score," said the 30-year-old Suteepat whose total score of 71 marked the highest ever recorded in a Stableford format in the Thailand Mixed history.

"I saved a lot of par putts and capitalized on scoring opportunities whenever they arose. Additionally, he made a mistake on the 16th hole while I birdied the 17th. That's why I felt quite relaxed on the final hole," added the Bangkokian, who has secured a total of six career titles.

Prior to Saturday, Suteepat had won five trophies, including one on the Thailand PGA Tour, one on the China Tour, and three on the Asian Development Tour in Indonesia last year.

"I'm extremely pleased with my performance this week. I finished 31 under-par after four days (if converted to the normal stroke-play format), which is the best score of my life," added Suteepat, who received the winner's prize of Bt517,500.



