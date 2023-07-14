Event organiser Vinij pits Buakaw against Pacquiao in ground-breaking fight

A press conference to announce the event and the official contract signing are scheduled for July 21.

Famous sports news columnist “Bebangpakong” Worathep Makapokha revealed the development on his Facebook page.

Vinij Lertratanachai, the CEO of Fresh Air, is preparing for the company’s next ground-breaking international sports event, “The Match 3”, the post on his FB page said. Buakaw will enter the fighting ring in Western boxing shoes for the first time, to fight Manny Pacquiao, the former world boxing champion in multiple weight categories.