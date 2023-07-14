Event organiser Vinij pits Buakaw against Pacquiao in ground-breaking fight
The chief executive of Fresh Air Festival is planning another landmark sports event in Thailand — a fight between Muay Thai ace Buakaw Banchamek and Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.
A press conference to announce the event and the official contract signing are scheduled for July 21.
Famous sports news columnist “Bebangpakong” Worathep Makapokha revealed the development on his Facebook page.
Vinij Lertratanachai, the CEO of Fresh Air, is preparing for the company’s next ground-breaking international sports event, “The Match 3”, the post on his FB page said. Buakaw will enter the fighting ring in Western boxing shoes for the first time, to fight Manny Pacquiao, the former world boxing champion in multiple weight categories.
The fight will be held in January 2024, in Thailand. The press conference and official contract signing will happen on July 21 at Icon Siam at 4pm.
Pacquiao will be present at the press conference and the venue for the fight will be revealed on that day.