Brazilian champ leaves Kun Khmer after abandoning Muay Thai

“I actually left more than a month ago. I believe it's time to explore new opportunities and seek fresh challenges elsewhere,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“I am open to forming new partnerships and I am eagerly looking forward to discovering other projects and individuals I can collaborate with,” he added.

Teixeira became notorious among kickboxing fans in Thailand for saying in interviews that Muay Thai is a derivative of Kun Khmer.

Teixeira won the middleweight title from the World Muay Thai Organisation (WMO) on April 2 of this year by knocking out Englishman Joe Craven in the second round of their match at the "Apex Fight Series" in Germany.

After winning the title, he joined Kun Khmer International Fighters boxing club, which is owned by a Cambodian tycoon close to Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Teixeira also received Cambodian citizenship, draped himself in the Cambodian flag, and adopted a new Cambodian name “Sen Chanrity Kun”.