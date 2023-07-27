Brazilian champ leaves Kun Khmer after abandoning Muay Thai
Brazilian fighter Thiago Teixeira, a former Muay Thai champ who switched to the Cambodian style of kickboxing called “Kun Khmer”, said he has decided to leave Kun Khmer International Fighters.
“I actually left more than a month ago. I believe it's time to explore new opportunities and seek fresh challenges elsewhere,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
“I am open to forming new partnerships and I am eagerly looking forward to discovering other projects and individuals I can collaborate with,” he added.
Teixeira became notorious among kickboxing fans in Thailand for saying in interviews that Muay Thai is a derivative of Kun Khmer.
Teixeira won the middleweight title from the World Muay Thai Organisation (WMO) on April 2 of this year by knocking out Englishman Joe Craven in the second round of their match at the "Apex Fight Series" in Germany.
After winning the title, he joined Kun Khmer International Fighters boxing club, which is owned by a Cambodian tycoon close to Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Teixeira also received Cambodian citizenship, draped himself in the Cambodian flag, and adopted a new Cambodian name “Sen Chanrity Kun”.
Hun Sen gave him US$20,000 and some of his ministers also gave the Brazilan cash, according to Cambodian media, which reported on the controversy feverishly.
On April 6, the WMO announced that it had stripped Teixeira of his title and banned him from all future WMO activities.
“His behaviour brought the sport of Muay Thai into disrepute. His actions were politically motivated and fundamentally unsportsmanlike, [and] aimed at degrading the national sport of Thailand and inciting hate,” the WMO said.
Teixeira’s announcement that he was leaving Kun Khmer was made three days after Cambodia’s election returned Hun Sen to power.