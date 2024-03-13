Top golfers set for Blue Canyon Ladies Championship debut
Top South Korean golfers Lee Yewon, Kim Su-ji, and Park Hyun-kyung, alongside Thai stars Pornanong Phatlum and Kornkamol Sukaree, graced a photo shoot and warm welcome reception ahead of their participation in the US$650,000 (22.75 million baht) Blue Canyon Ladies Championship this weekend.
The photocall event, held at Le Meridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort in Phuket Province on Tuesday, aimed to promote the Blue Canyon Ladies Championship, marking the inaugural KLPGA tournament in Thailand.
With Blue Canyon Country Club as the primary sponsor, the event not only sought to boost tournament visibility but also to showcase Phuket and Thailand as premier tourist destinations.
Three distinguished female golfers from the KLPGA Tour, including last season's top golfer Lee Ye-won, alongside Kim Su-ji and Park Hyun-kyung, put their golf equipment aside for the photocall.
They were joined by two prominent Thais Pornanong, the former Thai No 1, and the up-and-coming Kornkamol who are among the 11 Thai golfers invited to compete in the tournament. Dressed in sleek black sportswear, they juxtaposed the allure of Phuket's pristine beaches, dubbed the Pearl of the Andaman Sea, which draws global tourists.
Following the photo session, an evening welcome reception was graciously hosted by Praphant Asava-aree, Chairman of Blue Canyon Country Club Co., Ltd., extending a warm welcome to athletes and officials from the KLPGA Tour. Held at Le Meridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort, amidst the enchanting ambiance of Phuket's breathtaking beach and sunset views. The event was further dignified by the presence of Norasak Suksomboon, Vice Governor of Phuket Province, and attended by Kim Jung Tai, President of the KLPGA, adding prestige to the occasion.
The Blue Canyon Ladies Championship marks the second event on the 2024 KLPGA Tour itinerary and its debut in Thailand.
Blue Canyon Country Club continues its title sponsorship for three years. This year's tournament, boasting a prize purse of US$650,000 (22.75 million baht), will unfold at Blue Canyon Country Club (Canyon Course) from March 15-17, 2024.
Apart from Pornanong and Kornkamol, other female golfers include 2022 Asian Games individual gold medalist Arpichaya Yubol, and three-time Thai LPGA No. 1 Patcharajutar Kongkraphan, Sherman Santiwiwattanaphong, Budsabakorn Sukapan, Wassawan Sangkapong, Phannarai Meesom-us, Ornkanok Soisuwan, Thanita Muangkhumsakul and national player Navaporn Soontreeyapas, the only amateur in this tournament.