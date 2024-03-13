Top golfers set for Blue Canyon Ladies Championship debut

The photocall event, held at Le Meridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort in Phuket Province on Tuesday, aimed to promote the Blue Canyon Ladies Championship, marking the inaugural KLPGA tournament in Thailand.

With Blue Canyon Country Club as the primary sponsor, the event not only sought to boost tournament visibility but also to showcase Phuket and Thailand as premier tourist destinations.

Three distinguished female golfers from the KLPGA Tour, including last season's top golfer Lee Ye-won, alongside Kim Su-ji and Park Hyun-kyung, put their golf equipment aside for the photocall.

They were joined by two prominent Thais Pornanong, the former Thai No 1, and the up-and-coming Kornkamol who are among the 11 Thai golfers invited to compete in the tournament. Dressed in sleek black sportswear, they juxtaposed the allure of Phuket's pristine beaches, dubbed the Pearl of the Andaman Sea, which draws global tourists.