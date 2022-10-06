Stunning Tarutao National Park all set to welcome visitors

Its tourist sites and accommodation are now open, and water activities are going ahead in designated areas to preserve the park's natural resources, including its coral reefs, marine life, beaches, and culture.

Tarutao park chief Phanpong Khongkaew said water activities include snorkeling and scuba diving, in addition to sightseeing and experiencing local culture in several of the park's 51 scenic islands.

Phanpong said he is confident tourists will visit the park during the extended holiday weekend. Staff are fully prepared to welcome them, he added.

However, he urged visitors to read the rules and follow restrictions, which include no fishing, no snorkeling at Koh Talung, as well as no diving or plankton watching at night, as this could violate the National Park Act.