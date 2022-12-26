Light shows on 13 Chao Phraya bridges to usher in New Year
The Rural Roads Department (DRR) has invited people to see light shows at 13 bridges along the Chao Phraya River from December 30 to January 1 to bid bye to 2022 and usher in the New Year.
The Transport Ministry said on its Facebook page on Monday that it is celebrating the New Year festival with a light show on the following 13 bridges:
- Rama III Bridge
- Rama IV Bridge
- Rama V Bridge
- Rama VII Bridge
- Maha Chesadabodindranusorn Bridge
- Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge
- Memorial Bridge
- Phra Pok Klao Bridge
- Taksin Bridge
- Krung Thon Bridge
- Krung Thep Bridge
- Bhumibol Bridge 1
- Bhumibol Bridge 2
The light show will start at 7pm and go on until midnight.
The department explained that the objective was to provide an attraction and woo tourists as well as assist the economy.